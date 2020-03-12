Today is certainly the day to get outside, enjoy some sunshine and run those errands! Conditions today are much nicer than we will see tomorrow as we do have mainly sunny skies and temperatures heading into the upper 40's. It is absolutely the calm before the storm with primarily dry conditions in place. We will start to have a hint at changes tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20's and cloud coverage begins to increase.
Tomorrow morning snow showers will start up north and work their way down to Spokane by mid-morning according to models right now. As temperatures rise and fall again we expect to start with snow, move to rain or a mix and then back to snow in the overnight hours as accumulation starts to pick up. The National Weather Service is estimating about a few inches in the Spokane area. Surrounding areas are sitting under Winter Storm Warnings right now.
It's been a while since we have seen conditions like these so if you do need to get out make sure you are slowing it down and leaving space between you and the car in front of you. By Friday night we will expect winds to pick up to about 15-20mph with gusts around 35mph. Blowing snow will be possible, so visibility on roads will be reduced.
The other factor here is temperatures plummeting. We should be in the upper 40's by this time in the year, but Saturday highs will be in the 20's. Wind chill means that it will feel like single digit temperatures for some. Please make sure you are bundled up!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.