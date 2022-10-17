Leslie Lowe
Our stretch of beautiful weather continues! Daytime highs will remain 10-15° above our averages for this time of the year in the 70's and 80's through Thursday.  
Smoke will remain a bit of an issue, especially for the Cascades through mid-week. 
 
Mother Nature is ready to flip the switch by the end of the week. A cold front will trek across the Inland northwest Friday delivering daytime highs 20-25° cooler for the weekend. With highs for the Saturday and Sunday only reaching the upper 40's and 50's accompanied by wind, valley rain and a shot of high mountain snow for the Cascades.  
 

