Get outside and enjoy this beautiful afternoon. We are talking dry conditions and plenty of sunshine! Daytime highs should be above average as we look to hit the low 50s.
Patchy fog could develop during the overnight hours and linger into tomorrow morning. Please remember to drive for conditions and keep those headlights on. Mostly sunny skies are anticipated for tomorrow after that fog burns off. Temperatures should be a bit warmer too. That being said, Thursday is looking like the warmest day of the week as we see a return of the 60s.