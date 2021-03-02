Today we are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies. You will want those sunglasses as you get outside to enjoy these gorgeous conditions! Temperatures are expected to top off above average as we head into the upper 40s and low 50s. To put this into perspective our normal daytime high for today's date is 44°.
Overnight we drop down right around freezing. We could also see some fog developing during that time frame. It will burn off as we return to mostly sunny skies tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.