Today is similar to today with the main difference being calmer winds. As we head into tonight though ahead of a system arriving tomorrow we will expect gusts to pick up. In fact, loose objects outside should be secured tonight. Temperatures look to top out in the upper 60's this afternoon and drop to the low 50's tonight. The sunshine we are seeing today will transition to clouds as you head to bed.
Early tomorrow morning we will look for a band of showers to move through. It appears to be quick moving, so we wouldn't be surprised if it was out of our way by mid-morning. Expect those overnight gusts to stay in place. The second half of the day tomorrow looks dry and sunny.
Heading out the door Friday you will feel noticeably cooler temperatures. The coldest temperatures hit this weekend as we drop into the upper 40's. This weekend looks to be the first killing frost of the season so go ahead and pick those tomatoes now! Saturday and Sunday we will look for rain and mountain snow showers. If you are traveling check pass conditions.