Dry and warm conditions continue as head through the first half of our workweek. Temperatures trend about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Soak in the warmth while we have it, changes make their way across the Inland Northwest Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A cold front swoops across dropping temperatures to below average by Wednesday.
Get outside while you can
- Jessica Raney Weekend Weather Forecaster
-
-
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
54°F
Clear
72°F / 40°F
10 PM
53°F
11 PM
52°F
12 AM
51°F
1 AM
50°F
2 AM
49°F
