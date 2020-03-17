If you liked yesterday you are going to love today! It is practically a copy and paste day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures trying to hit that 50° benchmark. Please get outside! Go for a bike ride, walk the dog, if you're feeling ambitious take a run. It will be a great day for the kids to play in the backyard or shoot some hoops. Dry and mild conditions will remain in place all day long. Tonight, temperatures again dip slightly below average for this time of year, we are talking upper 20's. Pulling out the fleece pajamas wouldn't be the worst way to go.
Wednesday will be pretty similar with more sunshine and warm temperatures on the way as high pressure continues to build back in. Take my advice and enjoy the time outside now because next week unsettled weather is looking a bit more likely than our nice conditions this week.
