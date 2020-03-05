This is March, a time where fans across the country are ready to fill out brackets and binge-watch college basketball relentlessly. It's even a popular time for men to schedule vasectomies and take in NCAA hoops action while recovering on the couch.
If you're planning on taking in hours upon hours of NCAA Basketball this month, CableTV.com has quite an opportunity for you.
The company is looking for one lucky person to take in 40 hours of college basketball (about 17 games give or take) in March, compensating them with $1,000 and more. The 2020 NCAA Tournament involves 67 games, starting with the First Four section on March 17-18 prior the the first round on March 19-20.
"Our goal is to hire one hoops-crazed fan who can help us learn more about basketball-related streaming, gear, and apps in the process," the page reads.
The candidate selected will get a care package including:
- Three-month SlingTV subscription (Orange & Blue service, cord-cutters bundle, sports pack)
- AirTV Mini
- AirTV 2
- Over-The-Air Antenna
- Dry-erase bracket board
- Customized CableTV basketball shirt
Applications are open now until March 11, 2020. CableTV is seeking a fan with an active social media presence with basketball knowledge who is at least 18 years old. All work will be done remotely. Video submissions are optional, but highly recommended.
If college basketball isn't up your alley, a similar offer is available through March 16 for those interested in binging 15 hours of "The Office."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.