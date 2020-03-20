High pressure will continue to deliver sunny skies and mild daytime highs in the mid to upper 50's and low 60's through the weekend. A weak system Saturday will bring a few showers to the Idaho Panhandle, with a stronger system on its heals arriving Monday. Monday's system will pick up winds, bring cooler temperatures, possibly a rain/snow mix Tuesday morning and then scattered showers through mid-week.
Get Ready for a Beautiful Weekend!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
-
-
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Inslee ordering statewide shutdown of restaurants, bars and limits size of gatherings
- Safeway and Albertsons respond to coronavirus concerns, open more than job 500 positions
- No, the state line between Idaho and Washington is not closing
- Five cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Spokane County
- Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Spokane County
- "We're not overreacting": How COVID-19 compares to past pandemics, like H1N1
- Northern Quest Resort and Casino making changes to deal with COVID-19
- Spokane Valley retirement home resident tests positive for COVID-19
- Washington State Patrol closing Spokane headquarters, regional offices to public indefinitely
- "The reason there's no confirmed cases, is because there's no testing!" Spokane mother furious at city's coronavirus response
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.