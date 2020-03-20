Leslie Lowe

High pressure will continue to deliver sunny skies and mild daytime highs in the mid to upper 50's and low 60's through the weekend. A weak system Saturday will bring a few showers to the Idaho Panhandle, with a stronger system on its heals arriving Monday. Monday's system will pick up winds, bring cooler temperatures, possibly a rain/snow mix Tuesday morning and then scattered showers through mid-week. 

Tags