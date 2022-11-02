Rain and snow linger through the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 40's. We clear out overnight and temperatures drop by Thursday morning into the teens and low to mid 20's for most, bringing our first "hard freeze" of the season.
Thursday is quiet, with our next system set to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday. With cold air in place and that next system moving in in the overnight hours, we are looking for snow to start our Friday. Early indications look like 1-3" snow in Spokane and a bit more along the higher benches. Timing and temperatures will be everything, with a system from the southwest moving in Friday, transitioning our snow to a messy rain/snow mix and then to just rain by the second half of the day. Winds will increase behind this system, bringing the possibility of gust 40-50 mph. Some of the impacts from this wind event could be scattered power outages, downed trees and tree limbs and strong crosswinds making travel difficult.
We will follow all of our rapidly changing weather conditions as we head through the end of the week.
Weather Authority Alert
Weather Alert
A strong storm system is expected to move into the region Thursday night and continuing to impact the area through early Saturday. The initial impact of this system will be widespread light to moderate snow. This will be followed by windy conditions with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected from Friday night into Saturday morning. A few locations could see locally stronger winds. Wind speeds of this magnitude combined with leaves and possible snow on trees could lead to damage and subsequent power outages. Another round of light to moderate snow is expected for the latter half of the weekend followed by much colder temperatures for next week.
// WATCH SWX //
Local Weather
Weather Alert
A strong storm system is expected to move into the region Thursday night and continuing to impact the area through early Saturday. The initial impact of this system will be widespread light to moderate snow. This will be followed by windy conditions with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected from Friday night into Saturday morning. A few locations could see locally stronger winds. Wind speeds of this magnitude combined with leaves and possible snow on trees could lead to damage and subsequent power outages. Another round of light to moderate snow is expected for the latter half of the weekend followed by much colder temperatures for next week.
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Large power outage in north central Spokane
- 'Loud boom': Spokane police confirm explosive device went off in Hillyard neighborhood
- 11-year-old boy who was missing has been found safe
- Vehicle fire takes out powerline pole, knocks out power nearby
- Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway
- Café Carambola burglary suspect arrested in CDA just hours after theft
- New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
- Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium
- Local bagel shop in Spokane robbed
- Snoop Dogg coming to the Spokane Arena Dec. 15th
Videos
From Our Sponsors
A car accident can happen when you least expect it. Even a leisurely drive around the block can take a devastating turn when something goes wrong. Are you prepared for the aftermath of a car accident? Read moreThe Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle That Could Save Your Life
At first glance, a brake pedal, a prescription drug, and a nail gun don’t have a lot in common, despite hanging out together in the joke. But there’s one key that ties them all together—a defect in any of these items can lead to an accident Read moreA Brake Pedal, a Prescription Drug, and a Nail Gun Walk into a Bar…
Focusing on what happens after a road crash and what you should do as a victim is crucial because your decisions will influence your chances of being adequately compensated. Even so, as a driver or pedestrian, what can you do to keep the roads safe? Read moreHow Teens and Seniors Can Change Car Accident Statistics
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.