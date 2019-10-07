SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a wind advisory that starts Monday night across much of Eastern Washington, including the Spokane area.
Winds are expected to be between 20 and 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. NWS Spokane says potential impacts include power issues, objects blown around, trees down, and rough water on lakes. The advisory expires Tuesday morning at 8am.
But that's just the start of things.
You also expect rain late Monday night, with accumulations of snow between 2"-5" in the mountains by Tuesday morning.
And then staring Wednesday, things start getting COLD. The National Weather Service says that Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the coldest, with low temperatures in the teens and 20s.
KHQ's Blake Jensen says that Thursday and Friday morning, you need to make sure that your kids are wearing coats when they head out to the bus stop, because it will be very cold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.