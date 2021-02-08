Lingering chances for light snow are expected through Tuesday for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as extreme SE Washington.
The Inland Northwest will be under the influence of cold arctic air that will drop daytime highs into the teens Thursday and Friday with overnight lows hovering below zero and single digits.
Strong winds late Wednesday into Thursday will also bring dangerous wind chill temperatures as low as 20° below for some.
