NWS Spokane Snow

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service announced today that we should all be primed and ready for some 'sloppy snow' this Saturday, as well as on Monday morning. 

Snow is expected in most of the Inland Northwest, especially in Ritzville, Colville, Spokane, and parts of Northern Idaho. Commuters should anticipate slick roads on their Monday morning commute and should allow themselves extra time to get to work. 

The Department of Traffic emphasized the importance of leaving extra space between cars and driving appropriately for the conditions, and to watch for plows. 

