Spokane- Are you looking to get a green thumb?
The Northwest Weather Service in Spokane says in the next couple of weeks the frost and freeze season will be over for most of the area.
In Spokane, the last frost day is usually around the first week of May. On the Palouse, the second week of May.
Northern Idaho frost and freeze season is longer with the last frost on average in Sandpoint around May 16 and the last freeze around May 28.
Take a look at the picture that Northwest Weather Service Tweeted out.
Green thumb locals are getting gardens ready. That means lots of "freeze" and "frost" questions this time of year. Here's a handy chart showing select locations and their average last freeze date (temps 28° or below) and frost date (temps 29°-32°). #idwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/5mIWV2GBLL— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) April 22, 2019