Leslie Lowe
High pressure dominates our forecast for the next several days, with potentially record-breaking daytime highs!  We are set to see temperatures head into the upper 70's and low 80's Friday and then into the mid to upper 80's and even into the 90's for the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin. The National weather service has now issued excessive heat watches for western Washington and Oregon for Saturday through Monday with highs expected to reach up to 95°.   Get ready to crank up the AC and find a cool spot to hang out for Mother's Day!
 
Warmer temperatures mean we'll likely see some pretty good snow melt off and concerns for flooding with rising rivers, streams and creeks.  In addition, water temperatures are still in the 45-55° range, so take extra precautions if you are heading out for some fun on the water.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!