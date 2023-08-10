Leslie Lowe

High pressure will dominate our forecast for the next several days, driving daytime highs back into the upper 80's and 90's for the weekend and continuing to climb through the first half of this next week into the upper 90's and triple digits for parts of the LC Valley, Moses Lake and Omak.  Don't forget the sunscreen and to hydrate well if you are headed to one of our local lakes or pools or if you make your way to the Antique and Classic boat show on the boardwalk in CDA over the weekend.

