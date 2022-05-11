"It just seems like they catch colds and flus back to back," Breanna Heltsley said of her three children. "Two cold viruses, then a stomach flu and we're just right now beating another cold."
Heltsley is describing what may sound familiar to many parents in the area right now.
With much of the last two years spent with COVID precautions in place, cold and flu numbers in our region plummeted. However, now that masks are (mostly) off, we're not just getting back to normal in a sense of gathering together, we're getting back to normal in terms of getting sick again.
"Anecdotally, I have heard of people that have this lingering cold," Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Frank Velasquez said during his weekly press briefing on Wednesday. "We have seen a cold-like illness in many of our younger population. There's RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) running around. There's been a couple of cases of pertussis."
The lifting of the mandates reminds us of the seasonality of some viruses and Pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Kalisvaart from Spokane Pediatrics says at the moment there's some blurring of those seasonality lines.
"These kids are showing up at school and just getting bombarded with every one of these viral illnesses," Dr. Kalisvaart said. "We are seeing things in the middle of May that we typically see in November and December. Things like bronchiolitis."
Those usually predictable illnesses are popping up at unpredictable times and can ultimately prolong your household's dealings with being sick.
"I think it's a combination of a lot of viruses showing up at once so you may get over one and then get another one," Dr. Kalisvaart said. "We're seeing a lot of illnesses that are lasting a long time that progress into other illnesses, like ear infections and pneumonia that in the past I don't think we saw as frequently."
So are our immune systems weaker after two years of living under COVID precautions? Dr. Velasquez said your immune system is smarter and stronger than that.
"Your immune system works on the basis of memory," Dr. Velasquez said. "Throughout the years we're all exposed to a number of things and your immune system remembers that and that's how it reacts and that's why immunization in children is so important that's part of that memory."
In the meantime, Dr. Kalisvaart says while your immune system does its thing, it's important to keep an eye on it and if necessary, don't be afraid to offer it a little help.
"The biggest thing is if you feel like it's not getting better or progressing the way it should, get in there (to your doctor) and get the child checked out," Dr. Kalisvaart said. "Additionally, COVID is still out there. I think with the mandates being lifted people feel like, 'Ok, we're out of this', but it's still out there. We're still seeing cases of it."
Dr. Velasquez added that if you or your child are sick, it's important to get tested for COVID and see a doctor if your symptoms worsen.
If it is just a cold, busting out the proper hand hygiene, social distancing, and mask wearing if you're in public to prevent spread is highly recommended.