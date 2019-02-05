‘Ghost’ in North Carolina college student’s apartment turns out to be man in her closet, wearing her clothes

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC - A North Carolina college student says she thought a ghost was haunting her off-campus apartment until this past weekend when she found a man in her closet, dressed in her clothes.
Andrew Swofford is facing charges including breaking and entering after allegedly breaking into a college student's apartment.
Maddie who is a junior at University of North Carolina Guilford, heard rustling in her closet that she thought was a ghost only to find out it was Swofford.
Swofford was said to be dressed in her clothes, with more of it packed in a backpack.
Maddie called the police and kept up a conversation with the suspect to keep him distracted.
It's unclear how the Swofford entered her apartment, or how long he was inside her closet.
Swofford was arrested under a $26,000 bond on 14 felony charges including larceny and identity theft.