Ghost Moose are showing up in north Idaho and as a result there will be fewer moose tags offered for hunters this year.
The “ghost moose” have patches of fur missing due to ticks. Idaho Department of Fish and Game says the moose will rub up against trees and rocks to ease the itch. A Silver Valley woman captured these images along the Coeur d’Alene River near Cataldo.
Kiira Siitari with Idaho Fish and Game says officials are looking into what may be causing it. “We believe moose populations are on the decline but in Idaho we don't know why. Ticks, predators and habitat changes are our leading theories but more research is planned to answer why.”