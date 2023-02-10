On Friday morning, I received a suspicious text to my personal cell phone from a number with an Atlanta area code, claiming to be our Assistant News Director.
“Adam , [sic] Available? At a meeting. I can’t make a call, I’m excellent with texts I Need you to run a quick task.Luke [sic] Thoburn,” the message read.
As a newer member of the team here, I’m still collecting numbers from my co-workers and bosses, which is what this scammer was looking for.
“Yeah,” I responded, genuinely believing the number to belong to Thoburn.
The mysterious number texted back with “Ok good, I have a presentation in a few, I need you to physically go to any nearby store and purchase me Apple gift Certificate. I need the card’s [sic] back bodes for a presentation I would reimburse you when am through, Thanks.”
If the bad grammar hadn’t set off the alarm bells in my head, the Apple gift card request certainly did. I let the scammer know that I was on to him, and shortly after the number was disconnected.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for plenty of Americans. According to a Federal Trade Commission report, 40,000 people reported losing a total of $148 million to credit card scams in the first nine months of 2021 alone. That was already an increase on the entirety of 2020, where consumers reported losing $116 million.
Scammers seem to be getting more sophisticated and tend to use unique angles to try and lure their victims. The FTC report claims the most common scams involve the scammers impersonating government officials or well-known businesses, but other common scams include fake texts from love interests, lottery companies, family members or employers.
Scammers prefer gift cards to any other forms of payment, because they can anonymously get quick, largely irreversible sums of money. According to the FTC, the easiest way to avoid gift card scams is to remember to never buy gift cards as a form of payment, only as gifts.