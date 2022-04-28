'Gifted': Mayor declares April 28 as Paul McCartney Day

SPOKANE, Wash. - Music icon Paul McCartney is opening his "Got Back" tour in Spokane on Thursday. To celebrate, Mayor Nadine Woodward has declared April 28, of this year, as "Paul McCartney Day."
"Paul McCartney, although most widely known for having sold millions of records, recording dozens of number one hits, and profoundly influencing musicians in every genre, has used his success to help raise billions of dollars for charities through personal donations and performances at historic benefit concerts," the proclamation says.