19-year-old Nevin Harrison made history Wednesday night, becoming the first US woman to win a gold medal in the 200-meter canoe sprint.
The Gig Harbor native wasn't able to have friends and family in the stands in Tokyo, but that didn't stop them from cheering her on during the race.
KHQ viewer Keri Silvers said that nearly 250 people were cheering her on during the watch party in Gig Harbor Wednesday evening. Friends and family of Harrison celebrated as she crossed the finish line, etching her name in the Olympic history books.
A 2020 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Harrison punched her ticket to Tokyo back in 2019, when she took the gold at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in the 200-meter race.
Harrison is the first American to medal in sprint canoeing since Greg Barton took home the bronze in the men's 1000 meter race at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. It's her first appearance at the Olympic games.