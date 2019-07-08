Watch again

Gillette is recalling around 87,000 disposable razors due to laceration and injury hazards.

The recall is for Venus Simply3 disposable razors, which come in pink, purple and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packaging.

A problem during manufacturing resulted in the misalignment of the blades in the razors, posing a higher risk of cuts during normal use.

The product info for the packages subject to recall include:

Venus Simply3” – 4 count pack razors Lot numbers: 9003A17400 and 9007A17400 UPC: 047400315358 Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 razors Lot number: 9009A17400 UPC: 047400300712

Consumers should immediately stop using the razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and received a voucher for a replacement.

The product has been sold nationwide at food, drug and mass merchandise stores from January-May 2019 between $6-10.

Gillette has received one report of a consumer who was cut while using the recalled razor.