SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A girl who was hit by a school bus after a football game on the evening of Aug. 2 remained in the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
A release from the day of the accident said police don't suspect impairment was a factor in the crash, and witnesses said the light was green when the bus struck the girl.
SCSO asked for anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference #1011657.
Last Updated Sept. 6 at 12:00 p.m.
Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening.
The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The bus driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.
Due to the severe injuries sustained, Traffic Unit Investigators were called to the scene to conduct the investigation.
Initial information indicates the bus was traveling north on south Sullivan approaching 8th Avenue and struck the pedestrian as she crossed Sullivan from west to east.
Witnesses told deputies the traffic light for the bus was green at the time of the collision.
SCSO said they do not believe impairment was a factor and the bus driver has not been charged.