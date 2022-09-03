SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening.
The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The bus driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.
Due to the severe injuries sustained, Traffic Unit Investigators were called to the scene to conduct the investigation.
Initial information indicates the bus was traveling north on south Sullivan approaching 8th Avenue and struck the pedestrian as she crossed Sullivan from west to east.
Witnesses told deputies the traffic light for the bus was green at the time of the collision.
SCSO said they do not believe impairment was a factor and the bus driver has not been charged.