Calling all Girl Scout Cookie fanatics! Hurry over to your local cookie booth quickly because this Sunday will be your last chance to stock up on all of your favorite flavors. 

All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately, the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season will be concluding this weekend on April 30. During this last week of business, cookie lovers are encouraged to stock up on Tagalongs, Thin Mints, and other favorites to last them until next spring. 
 
These cookies are not only a delicious treat but also help to support numerous good causes including the Girl Scouts themselves. The largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program has created opportunities for millions of girls to develop life, leadership, and business skills. 
 
Cookie customers can make their good deeds go even further by participating in the Troop to Troop program, a Girl Scout initiative that allows customers to treat veterans, active-duty military, and first responders to a box of cookies during their purchase. 
 
You can support your local Girl Scouts by grabbing a last-minute box or two at a booth near you! Visit the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho website and type in your zip code to find the dates and times of cookie booths in your areas.

