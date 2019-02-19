Following on the heels of a Girl Scout in Colorado who sold cookies outside of a marijuana dispensary and made a fortune; a Girl Scout in, you guessed it, Colorado, is cashing in on Aquaman.
Charlotte Holmberg’s number one selling cookie is called “Momoas.” It’s a Samoa (a caramel and coconut covered cookie), with a revamped box, featuring a shirtless picture of DC action star Jason Momoa.
Holmberg is the Top Cookie CEO for the Girl Scouts, an honor given to Girl Scouts who consistently sell lots of cookies.
Her key demographic: women. And these cookies are selling really well.
Charlotte and her mother printed pictures of Momoa and began gluing them on boxes of the cookies, and they started blowing up after being posted to Facebook.
"The moms are getting really excited and they're saying that they need them," Charlotte told KUSA.