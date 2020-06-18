As I get older, there are indisputable realities that I'm faced with every day. My bones crack for no reason, the hair on my head is slowly deciding to abandon ship and I simply can't just eat whatever I want anymore, like cookies, without consequences.
However, there was one time during the year when I could rationalize buying and eating copious amounts of cookies at a time: Girl Scout Cookie season. If it's for a good cause, it's okay to eat a bunch of cookies, right?
Right.
However, due to COVID-19, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho haven't been able to sell their cookies in the traditional fashion. Normally, during March and April, you'd find little Sprouts, Daisies, Brownies, Juniors, Cadettes, Seniors and Ambassadors set up and grocery stores slinging boxes of cookies to shoppers.
Those grocery store sales accounted for a large chunk of their sales, however, for the safety of the girls, counties in Phases 1 or 2 of reopening are not allowed to conduct the grocery store sales, which makes it harder to sell the 600,000 boxes the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho received this year.
They rely on those sales.
Seventy percent of the Girl Scouts' income is from cookie sales. Without those cookies getting sold, the girls are in danger of missing out on field trips, memberships, camps and camp scholarships and other activities that make up the Girl Scout experience.
But the 3500 Girl Scouts across Eastern Washington and North Idaho are up for a challenge.
"They're trying to save their council, they're trying to save Girl Scouts, they're trying to save their Troops and they're thinking of different ways they can do it under the restrictions," CEO Brian Newberry said. "When you buy a cookie from one of these girls, you end up helping that troop."
The girls have been busy helping others during the pandemic. Newberry said they've donated 28,000 boxes of cookies to health care workers and troops overseas.
Some have even been buying boxes and donating them to those healthcare workers and troops serving overseas.
"That's the incredibly patriotic citizens of Eastern Washington and North Idaho," Newberry said. "Thank you."
But there are still plenty of cookies to sell.
The girls have had to get creative with their sales. Some have taken to social media and online platforms, others have adopted a "lemonade stand" approach in their front yard or street corner.
Then there's grandparents.
"I think due to COVID-19, all grandparents are buying some extra boxes," one eager Girl Scout said on Thursday.
But generous grandparents can't pick up all of the slack.
So on Friday and Saturday, the girls will be holding a drive-thru cookie sale on the South Hill at the old Shopko on Regal.
"We don't get to do it at the grocery store, but we have a drive up now, which is awesome because now we can sell some more cookies," another Girl Scout said with excitement.
The Girl Scout Drive-Thru Cookie Sale will happen in the parking lot of Shopko at 4515 S. Regal St. from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm on Friday and 11:00 am - 4:00 pm on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.