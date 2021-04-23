Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho (GSEWNI) launched the all new "STEM Mobile" today, aimed at providing girls living in rural areas the chance to take part in STEM-based projects.
STEM stands for Science, Energy, Technology and Math. Many girl scouts living in rural areas can struggle to participate in STEM-based activities due to travel challenges. The new STEM Mobile offers a much more portable learning experience for participants.
"Today reminds me that we are a council where girls grow strong" said Brian Newberry, CEO of GSEWNI. "When I think about what today represents, one word, hope. Hope for a better tomorrow. That's what today means to me because we are bringing science and fun to girls and they're going to go out and make our world a better place."
The projects offered within the STEM Mobile include biomimicry, density and buoyancy, mathematics in nature, engineering, and coding/robotics, to name a few.
The GSEWNI cover 29 counties and 65,000 square miles, meaning the STEM Mobile plans to cover a lot of ground.