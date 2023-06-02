5K run

SPOKANE, Wash. — Girls on the Run of Spokane County will host its 5K event on June 3 at the Audubon Park/Finch Elementary for a physical activity-based, positive youth development program.

They use the fun of running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to sixth grade.

The girls are involved in a 10-week program, where they participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for a celebratory 5K event.

Registration cost is $30 and includes an event shirt, medal, and snack. You also get to enjoy all the pre-race activities including an Electric Photoland Photo Booth, DJ Julio, and happy hair décor with the Gamma Phi Beta’s from Eastern Washington University.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. and the race start time is 9:00 a.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Spokane County.

For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit their website HERE.

