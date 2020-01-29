Our next system is bringing valley rain today that will look to continue into drive time traffic before pushing off to the southeast. Temperatures today remain mild, set to top off in the low 40's.
A brief break in precipitation is expected for the day on Thursday. However, to kick off the morning we will look for areas of fog. Please make sure your headlights are on before you take off! Don't be afraid to slow it down out there. Mostly cloudy skies during the day will be followed by the arrival of our next storm late Thursday into the overnight hours.
By Friday, we will look for windier and warmer conditions. Temperatures are expected to stretch into the 50's! Not too shabby for January.
