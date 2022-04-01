SPOKANE, Wash. - The turn of the calendar to April marks National Volunteer Month, and in Spokane, the ninth annual "Spokane Gives" initiative gets underway. The program is a partnership between the City of Spokane, and United Way of Spokane County.
"This is an exciting time because spring is here, and spring signals newness," said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. "It's a great time to get outside and be in the nice weather, and do something that will impact the community."
"This region, if nothing else has proven that we're incredibly generous with our time and our efforts," said President and CEO of Spokane County United Way John Dickson. "The month of April is just a great time–through the Spokane Gives initiative–to get really involved and make a big difference."
But this year's campaign is a little different than the last few.
"This is the first year in two years–because of COVID–that we're really having a robust opportunity to volunteer. We've been doing it for many years, but it's been a couple years since we've done it to this level," Mayor Woodward said.
Spokane Gives has seen more than 100,000 volunteers, working more than 440,000 thousand hours over the initiative's nine year history.
This year, some $13,000 in "mini-grants" have been donated from local businesses and the City to 28 local non-profits to help support their work.
"I think it's a great opportunity for people to dip their toe into a new organization," said Spokane County United Way Director of Resource Development, Andrea Mackin. "We know one thing coming out of the pandemic–people are so excited to be out and be engaged again. We're looking to some really high participation."
This year's tagline: "Giving Your Way."
Want to plant a tree? Sure! Help out a local animal shelter, or give blood? You can do that, too. Bottom line? Members of the community are encouraged to help out any way they can.
"These are non-profits doing incredibly amazing work," Dickson said. "Not only can they utilize your time and effort during this month with volunteering, but also some financial resources, if you have the ability to do that."
"People have this new lease on life, this new eagerness, this want to do something, and be out in the community and give back," said Mayor Woodward. "We've been isolated for so long, kept from seeing our loved ones for a long time, or just doing normal activities that we really took for granted. I think this gives people a new perspective, and they are really going to want to give back."
To get connected with an organization or an event, visit https://www.volunteerspokane.org/, and click on 'volunteer now.' There will be events scheduled throughout town all month long!