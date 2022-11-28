Giving Tuesday: NonStop Local KHQ, United Way partnering to get kids free books

SPOKANE, Wash. - Dolly Parton, NonStop Local KHQ and United Way are partnering together on Giving Tuesday to help Spokane kids get free books.
Over the years, 2.1 million children have registered for Parton's "Imagination Library," from newborn through 5 years old, to get a free book each month. The only requirements to sign up are the child has to be 5 years old or younger and live in Spokane County.
To learn more about the program, click here.
United Way's partnership with the Imagination Library is the tool to get the books to local kids, but the organization needs help to financially support it.
A $31 donation ensures a child will receive a free book each month for an entire year.
HOW TO DONATE:
- When: Nov. 29 from 5-7 a.m., 4-4:30 p.m., 5-5:30 p.m., 6-7 p.m.
- How: Call (509) 443-1111
You can also donate directly by clicking here.