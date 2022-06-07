Going-to-the-Sun Road/Glacier National Park - National Parks Service
NPS / Tim Rains

MONTANA - As COVID-19 cases are rising, Glacier National Park is now requiring masks inside federal buildings at the park.

Everybody will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. 

Going-to-the-Sun Road is known for being one of the most scenic, high-traffic roads in the country. 

Right now, crews are still plowing the road to clear it for travel, but you can check the progress here.

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!