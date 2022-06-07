MONTANA - As COVID-19 cases are rising, Glacier National Park is now requiring masks inside federal buildings at the park.
Everybody will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
❗Mask Mandate❗— Glacier National Park (@GlacierNPS) June 8, 2022
Due to current, high COVID-19 community levels, masks are now required for all people entering federal buildings in Glacier National Park, regardless of vaccination status. We would like to thank our visitors for their patience and commitment during this time. pic.twitter.com/beJc2OW0gB
Going-to-the-Sun Road is known for being one of the most scenic, high-traffic roads in the country.
Right now, crews are still plowing the road to clear it for travel, but you can check the progress here.