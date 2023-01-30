WEST GLACIER, Mont. - It may be below freezing out right now, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start thinking about summer, especially if you hope to see some of Glacier National Park's most scenic destinations this year.
Reservations to get vehicle access to Going-to-the-Sun Road and North Fork between May 16 and June 30 begin Feb. 1 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time.
Two types of reservations will be available on Recreation.gov. If you want to book ahead, reservations go out about four months. If you decide you want to see these iconic destinations later, a separate set of reservations will be made available 24 hours in advance.
The short notice reservations will be available starting May 25 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time.
Starting this year, reservations will be required to access the popular Two Medicine and Many Glacier valleys on the east side of the park from Jul 1 through Sept. 10 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations for these areas will also be available on Recreation.gov and are good for one day.
You can stay up to date with the latest conditions in the park and learn more about what days you should be ready to register.