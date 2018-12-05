Glassdoor reveals 2019 "Best Places to Work"; Facebook drops to #7

Facebook loses its spot as the top-rated employer.
Glassdoor revealed its annual "Best Places to Work" list for 2019 based on employee benefits, company culture, and potential for career growth.
Topping the list is consulting firm "Bain and Company", followed by video software maker "Zoom" and fast food chain In-N-Out Burger.
After ranking number one last year Facebook dropped to number seven.
This comes after multiple scandals for the tech giant which has been accused of sharing the personal data of millions of users.