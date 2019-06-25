Gleason Fest announces 2019 band lineup

Dutch Bros. Coffee is gearing up for the eighth year of Gleason Fest, which they said will be the best one yet.
The music festival will bring four rock groups, The Dandy Warhols, The Grizzled Mighty, Delbert and, Left Hand Smoke to the Lilac Bowl Amphitheater at Riverfront Park, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on August 10th.
Gleason Fest is an annual music fest inspired by Spokane native, Steven Gleason, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in 2011.
All proceeds benefit the Gleason Initiative Foundation.
According to Gleason Fest officials, it is a family-friendly event.