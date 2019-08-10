Gleason Fest is happening at the Lilac Bowl in Riverfront Park Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Children 13 and under are free while adult tickets are $30.
This year's headlines include rock groups The Dandy Warhols, The Grizzled Mighty, Dilbert, and Left Hand Smoke.
Gleason Fest is an annual music fest inspired by Spokane native, Steven Gleason, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in 2011.
All proceeds benefit the Gleason Initiative Foundation.
According to Gleason Fest officials, it is a family-friendly event.