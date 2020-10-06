In a statement released on the Globe's Facebook, the popular local bar will be closing its doors until October 9 due to a patron testing positive over the weekend.
"Out of an overabundance for safety concerns, we are going to close all operations until Friday October 9. This will provide adequate time for our staff to be tested and we can execute proper sanitization procedures."
Globe is just one of the more recent cases where businesses and restaurants have been forced to temporarily close due to the pandemic. The press release posted by Globe reassures customers that their safety continues to be the main priority for moving forward.
