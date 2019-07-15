SPOKANE, Wash. - After recent social media posts alleging women have been drugged while visiting the Globe Bar & Kitchen in downtown Spokane, the business has issued a statement.
The statement reads as follows:
"In light of recent events, we at The Globe Bar and Kitchen want to express how important our customers are to us. As a high-volume nightclub, our staff and security are committed to ensuring the safety of our patrons. There are individuals whom intend harm by means of drugging men and women’s drinks. Recently, concerns have been expressed as to our establishment’s perceived reputation. The Globe Bar and Kitchen hosts the largest security team in town supported by seventeen HD security cameras. We understand this may not be enough. Drink tampering is and continues to be a problem in Spokane restaurant and bars. We view recent events as a call to action. Our ownership and management team consists predominantly of females, gay men, and individuals committed to inclusivity. That our guests might feel unsafe is unacceptable. Starting now, we’re initiating new in-house policies to ensure patron safety and confidence. If a customer suspects their drink has been tampered with, the drink will be remade, no questions asked. Additionally, security footage will immediately be reviewed to investigate foul play. In our nightclub hours, any unattended drinks will be disposed of in order to prevent tampering. The Globe Bar and Kitchen will be looking into further training and courses for our staff. This problem is larger than The Globe. We are starting a local coalition of bars committed to taking the necessary steps to eradicate drink tampering. Our mission is to cultivate a safe and positive atmosphere throughout downtown Spokane."
Back in 2017, KHQ spoke with a woman who claimed she and her friend had been given a roofie while visiting the Globe.
