The Spokane community is invited to an open house to meet with the designers of the new Glover Middle School and offer feedback on the current plan.
Spokane Public Schools says the new two story building is being designed by NAC Architecture of Spokane and will have enough room for up to 825 students. The district says the current plan for the 2018 bond project shows more than 40 classrooms, a large cafeteria, a fitness area, choir and band rooms, a loop that splits bus drop off areas from parent drop off areas and much more.
SPS says the current plan is to finish the new building by summer 2021. Once the new building is ready, parking lots and sports fields will take the place of the current building. The community is invited to a design open house that will take place at 5 p.m. in the Glover Middle School cafeteria on Thursday, September 19.
SPS says the following features are included in the current building plan.
-139,000 square foot, 2-story building
-750 to 825 student capacity for grades 6-8
-46 classrooms
-Large Learning Commons in center of building (e.g., library)
-2 competition gyms
-Fitness Center
-Mat/Aerobics space
-3 Career/Technical Education rooms
-1 choir and 1 band room
-Large cafeteria/commons with capacity of 400 students
-Office suites and breakout student spaces
-Playground fields and playground equipment
-Internal bus loop to separate bus pick up/drop off from parent pickup/drop off