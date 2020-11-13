The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced that over 50,000 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles have been recalled by GM due to fire risk.
NHTSA says that if you are the owner of a Chevrolet Bolt in the model years 2017-2019, you should park your car outside and away from homes until they can be repaired.
GM has recalled these cars due to the potential of fires that can start in the vehicle's high-voltage battery pack. The battery packs in the affected models have the potential to ignite, even with the car turned off and disconnected from the charger.
The NHTSA has confirmed five known fires with two injuries; at least one of the fires spread from the vehicle and ignited a home.
If you own a Chevrolet Bolt and are unsure if it is under recall, you can go to NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter your 17-digit VIN to see if it is listed. If it is, you should call your dealership and get a repair scheduled, free of charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.