"They were the reason I'm here, JD (Manning) is the reason I'm here there's no way," Donald Peterson said, "they knew we were stuck and they hung on to help us."

Peterson, Johnathan Manning, and Peterson's two dogs survived four frigid days in the mountains of Shoshone County.

Peterson says the rations of food and water were slim, but enough to keep them alive.

"JD (Johnathan Manning) got the soup and muffin mix, it had a lot of calories," Peterson said.

Manning worked hard to clear snow out from underneath the truck, so Peterson gave him the foods that were high in calories.

Peterson says he had quick and easy foods in his truck that they rationed between the two of them and the dogs.

He also had blankets, a shovel, and other supplies.

"We were pretty set up, but we didn't have that much," Peterson said.

Thankfully, Peterson was prepared, he says his wife had left those supplies in the car while she was visiting him in the hospital after he had heart surgery.

But, if you don't already have a emergency kit in your car, now would be the time to pack one.

Transportation officials say you should keep the basic necessities, like food and water inside your go bag, but also a shovel, first aid kit, spare gloves, a flashlight, even a tow strap could go a long way.

