UPDATED ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2019 at 3:20 PM
OKANOGAN, Wash. - The Okanogan County firefighter who was badly injured while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire faces a long road to recovery.
Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson is a volunteer firefighter that's been serving his community through the Okanogan Volunteer Fire Department for almost 20 years.
Before working as a firefighter, Johnson served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army and was deployed with the Washington National Guard from November 2003 to 2005 in Baghdad. He retired from the military after 22 years of service.
Johnson's family said he's in a medically induced coma and will spend anywhere from two to three months in the ICU minimum. He's also in need of a skin graft surgery.
The Johnson family has set up a Go Fund Me page for community members to donate to to help cover food, housing and transportation costs. If you would like to donate, you can click here.
The Johnson family's goal is $15,000, and so far, they've raised $505.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
OKANOGAN, Wash. - An Okanogan County firefighter is in a medically induced coma, fighting for his life after receiving 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns to over half his body while battling the Spring Coulee Fire.
Okanogan County Emergency Management said Fire District #3 Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson was engaging with the flames when the incident happened.
Johnson was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and placed into a coma. Doctors scored Johnson's airway a 2 out of 4 on the damage scale, four being the worst.
Medical teams are working to stabilize Johnson before taking into surgery to repair the burns using skin grafts.
Okanogan County Emergency Management Officials are setting up an account at a bank in Okanogan County to help Johnson's family during their time of crisis.
The Spring Coulee Fire started at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 near B and O Roads North between Fletcher Loop Road and Spring Coulee Road.
Local fire crews and Department of Natural Resource crews contained the fire at 5:30 p.m. at 142 acres and started mopping up.
Crews are continuing to mop up and monitor fire lines. Fire investigators are on scene investigating how the fire started.