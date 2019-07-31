Watch again

Want a cleaner kitchen and a cleaner world? One easy way to do that is to go green, and brown, and get a composter for your food scraps.

Food waste makes up over 20 percent of solid waste that ends up in landfills, according to the EPA, and it can really stink up your kitchen.

You can buy a small composting bin for your backyard and place it in a shaded area.

Store plant-based food waste in a sealed container in your freezer, which you can drop off at your local farmers market to be composted is a great option if you live in an apartment. You can also join a community composting group where you live.

• Spokane County residents have three options of transfer stations with Clean Green areas. Self-hauled clean green/yard waste debris charge $54.23 per ton, with a minimum charge of $5.77 per vehicle. The drop-off locations include:

Waste to Energy Recycling & Disposal Site - 29000 S. Geiger Blvd.

• North County Recycling & Transfer Station - 22123 N. Elk-Chattaroy Rd.

• Valley Recycling & Transfer Station - 3941 N. Sullivan Rd.

In Washington, if you have a yard waste bin that the city picks up, you can put in lots of food scraps. Coffee grounds, meats, dairy products, and even food-soiled pizza boxes or paper towels can be put in the bin.

The city collects the food and yard waste and sends it for composting. The service runs from March through November, and is collected the same day as garbage pickup. Those who need their cart emptied during winter months can add on an extra charge of $4.21.

If you have a garden at home, composting is a great way to keep those plants healthy, as long as you know what to put in the bin. A brochure is available for more information.

• Some other benefits of home composting include:

• Produce your own rich, beneficial soil additive

• Discard less garbage and pay lower garbage bills

• Return nutrients to the soil such as phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, zinc, manganese, iron and boron

• Reduce your dependency on chemical fertilizers

• Conserve earth's resources

• Protect and improve your environment

An educational display about home composting for Spokane-area residents is available at the Spokane County Conservation District and WSU Spokane County Cooperative Extension Service. The Green Zone Home Composting Demonstration is a year-round working site featuring many different types of home composting bins.

A Compost Fair is held during the spring at John A Finch Arboretum usually in April.