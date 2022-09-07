Healing Hooves goats return to Spokane to mitigate fire risk
The goats will be at:
  • Meadowglen Park until Sept. 8.
  • Minnehaha Park Sept. 14-18.
  • Hangman Park approximately Sept 19-22
  • High Drive Park south of Elliott and Ashland Conservation Areas at the end of September and in early October.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The goats from Healing Hooves Natural Vegetation Management will return to Spokane area parks throughout September, to help mitigate fire risk in natural areas.

The goats serve as great conservationists by easting brush and tree saplings. 

Healing Hooves is based in Edwall, Washington. They provide vegetation management services around the state. 

