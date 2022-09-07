SPOKANE, Wash. - The goats from Healing Hooves Natural Vegetation Management will return to Spokane area parks throughout September, to help mitigate fire risk in natural areas.
The goats serve as great conservationists by easting brush and tree saplings.
Healing Hooves is based in Edwall, Washington. They provide vegetation management services around the state.
- Meadowglen Park until Sept. 8.
- Minnehaha Park Sept. 14-18.
- Hangman Park approximately Sept 19-22
- High Drive Park south of Elliott and Ashland Conservation Areas at the end of September and in early October.