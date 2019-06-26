"God, Guns and Freedom." That's what an Alabama Ford dealership says it is offering in its upcoming promotion.
From July 4-31, Chatom Ford says every vehicle purchased will come with a bible, 12-gauge shotgun and an American flag.
"This is a small gift to our valued customers and an opportunity for us to celebrate our independence," the dealership said in a Facebook post.
The company says all purchasers must be 18 or older, have valid identification, be able to legally purchase a vehicle, and pass all background checks associated with owning a firearm in the state of residency.
Two days after announcing the promotion, Chatom said they had their first taker, as a woman purchased a Jeep.