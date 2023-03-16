SPOKANE, Wash. – Pastor Ronald Nelson appeared before a judge today regarding an eviction notice from Black Real Estate Enterprises, the property owner of the space Nelson was operating out of. Nelson leased the downtown space on the corner of 2nd Ave and Monroe Street in July to open up God’s Love International, a homeless shelter, soup kitchen and church. The city shut down the shelter in September for multiple code violations and hasn’t reopened since.
Nelson paid for the first six months of the year-long lease up front, selling his home in Deer Park to help finance it. Since then, he has failed to make a rent payment, with property owners saying he owes them around $30,000.
On Jan. 31, the property owners gave Nelson three days to either pay the rent or vacate the property. He did neither, and on Feb. 6 the property owners terminated the lease and was asked to leave the premises immediately.
“My client is a mom of three kids, she’s not some rich land baron, she inherited this from her family and is still having to pay the bills,” Chris Greene, an attorney for Brown Real Estate said. “This individual and his foundation – and I say that loosely – are squatting at this point and my client still has to pay the bills.”
Nelson appeared in court on Wednesday morning, and despite telling NonStop Local that he planned on giving up the keys, he asked the court for an extension and was granted an extra week.
“We were kind of expecting today to be the end of this,” Smith said.
Nelson declined an interview, but his lawyers hope that new sources of funding may help remedy the situation. According to Stephen Smith, an attorney for Nelson, the CEO of Live Labels Security has taken interest in potentially working as a benefactor.
“(Moreno and I) have come together (to) go, ‘What can we do to help Ron and his church,’ and of course there’s another party in this, and that’s the property owner,” Smith said. “And the property owner is saying ‘We want to be paid and we want you out of our property,’ and we look at that and go ‘That could have a ripple effect in the Spokane community.’”
Smith says that Moreno plans on seeing the property on Friday. Smith wants to ensure that structures are in place to help the property owners feel secure in Nelson’s use of the space.
“We are formulating a plan to help ensure getting the train back on the track, so to speak,” Smith said. “From a legal standpoint and a procedural standpoint – the matter was continued for a week, and in the course of that time, we expect to be taking some fast-paced steps.”
But at this point, with the lease already terminated, it’s unclear if there would be anything Nelson could do to get the train back on track.
“Our goal is to ensure that the property owner has a sense of comfort and well-being that includes protection of the property and payment of the future rent,” Smith said. “Have they suggested in any way that they’re gonna accept any proffer of rental payments? Not particularly, no. So, we can only hope that we can put this matter back in order… that’s our goal.”