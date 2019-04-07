STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - A teenager who was LifeFlighted to the hospital after falling out of a vehicle in Stevens County has died, according to a GoFundMe account set up in support of his family.
According to the account, Brandon Burbridge had been riding in the back of his truck with friends Friday, April 5, when he fell out and hit his head. He was airlifted to Sacred Heart but sadly did not survive his injuries.
"Brandon will be remembered as a lover of various video games, a skilled paintballer, and someone that enjoys spreading kindness. Brandon had an extraordinary life and outstanding friends. He's traveled to do some of his favorite things, and has spent lots of quality time with friends," the description on the GoFundMe said.
As of Sunday afternoon, the account had raised $9,800 out of a $35,000 goal.