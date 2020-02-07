SPOKANE, Wash. - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help support the husband and wife who were hit by a suspected DUI driver on Sunday, February 2.
The couple sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after being hit while loading luggage into the back of their car in a designated loading/unloading zone at Spokane International Airport.
According to the GoFundMe account, Jonathan Klassen, sustained a broken leg, burns and other deep wounds. His wife, Autumn Klassen, has been released from the hospital.
This was not the family's first brush with tragedy, as Jonathan suffered brain damage after a mountain biking accident in 2011 and Autumn was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer five years ago. She has since recovered.
The account has a goal of $15,000 and as of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, February 7, it had achieved $1,965.
You can view the GoFundMe account HERE.
